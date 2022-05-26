Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 73,311 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,311 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

