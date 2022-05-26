Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.81

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.81 and traded as low as $18.51. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

