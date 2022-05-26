Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.61

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

