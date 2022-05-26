Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok Purchases 2,978 Shares

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok bought 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

