Group Ii Lp Column Acquires 10,236 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,218,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $13,337,500.00.

Shares of RAPT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 186,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after buying an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

