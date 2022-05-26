Group Ii Lp Column Acquires 10,236 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 10,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,218,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Group Ii Lp Column acquired 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $13,337,500.00.
Shares of RAPT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.99. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 186,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after buying an additional 103,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RAPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.
About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
