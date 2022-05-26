Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Major Shareholder Jan Barta Acquires 11,846 Shares of Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 11,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,271,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,443,511.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Jan Barta purchased 129,688 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,177.84.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jan Barta purchased 160,000 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,180,800.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jan Barta purchased 561,677 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,442,005.31.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jan Barta purchased 198,930 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,113.60.

On Monday, April 25th, Jan Barta purchased 69,051 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,352,709.09.

On Thursday, April 21st, Jan Barta acquired 118,565 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $2,357,072.20.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jan Barta acquired 106,823 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $2,187,735.04.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta acquired 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta acquired 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta acquired 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $418.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $49.19.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. Groupon had a net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Groupon by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

