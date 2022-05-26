Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $27.36

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $29.01. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.