GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 14,646 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 207.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $87,018,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Lease by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 836,467 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $17,233,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $10,989,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 167,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.90. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.