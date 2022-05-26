GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,571 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of W&T Offshore worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 848,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 462,563 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $900.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

