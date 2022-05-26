GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.11 Million in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 693.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $84.75 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

