GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 16,876 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

