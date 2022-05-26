GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 294,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.51% of Sientra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 181.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sientra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 536,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sientra by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.