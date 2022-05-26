H Capital V GP L.P. Invests $1.19 Million in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. 17 Education & Technology Group accounts for about 1.2% of H Capital V GP L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. H Capital V GP L.P. owned 1.93% of 17 Education & Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,478,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 833,847 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,248 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group by 868.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 702,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 3,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,445. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

17 Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:YQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 119.59% and a negative net margin of 65.59%. The company had revenue of $85.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

17 Education & Technology Group Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

