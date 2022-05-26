Handy Trading Up 154.5% This Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded up 154.5% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $113,093.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 215.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,204.41 or 1.73089258 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 370.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00511879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00030821 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.