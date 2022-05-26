Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Shares Down 6.1%

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.3754 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

