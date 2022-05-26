Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Insider William John Scheessele Buys 10,525 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) insider William John Scheessele purchased 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.