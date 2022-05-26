Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Insider William John Scheessele Buys 10,525 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) insider William John Scheessele purchased 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,678. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 625,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 545,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.