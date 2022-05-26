i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of i3 Verticals worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $755.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

i3 Verticals Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.