IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.08% of Envestnet worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. 20,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,952. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.96 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

