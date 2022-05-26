IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 12,481 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,299 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,096,590.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $300,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.81. 61,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,024. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

