IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Repligen accounts for approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN traded up $4.46 on Thursday, hitting $158.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,314. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.64. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Repligen’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

