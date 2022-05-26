IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,531.2% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 148,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 144,180 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

MRK stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169,205. The stock has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

