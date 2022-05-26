IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 4,999 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MP traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares worth $216,329,320. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

