Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Inari Medical stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,534. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,068.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $5,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $567,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,199,120. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after buying an additional 82,802 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

