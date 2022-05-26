Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $24,736.80 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $24,736.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of OPFI opened at $3.47 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
