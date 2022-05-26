Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $24,736.80 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $24,736.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OPFI opened at $3.47 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

