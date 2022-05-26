Insider Buying: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 750 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.61. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

