Insider Buying: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 345,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,992.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
YELL stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Yellow (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
