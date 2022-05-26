Insider Buying: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CFO Daniel L. Olivier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 345,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,992.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

YELL stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $178.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

