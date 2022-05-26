Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total transaction of $114,995.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $281.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.27. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.57 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom shares are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after buying an additional 57,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,846,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

