Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 13,620 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 13,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.08, for a total value of C$205,389.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,225,491.28.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$237,347.50.

On Monday, April 18th, Todd Burdick acquired 2,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.81 per share, with a total value of C$32,582.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Todd Burdick sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.26, for a total value of C$20,520.00.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 EPS for the current year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

