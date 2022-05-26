Insider Selling: Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Sells 221,841 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 221,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $3,338,707.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,559,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of METC stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $659.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on METC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

