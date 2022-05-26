Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Shares Up 0.1%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.44. 11,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 26,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

