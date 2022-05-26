Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Shares Down 1%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.82. 3,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.