Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.
About Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertrust (ITRUF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Intertrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.