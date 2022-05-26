Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Intertrust (OTC:ITRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Intertrust N.V. provides corporate, fund, capital market, and private wealth services in Western Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company offers formation and implementation; domiciliation, management, and trustee; legal and tax compliance; regulatory and compliance; accounting and reporting services; and liquidation services.

