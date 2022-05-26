Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,036 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.7% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,089,000 after buying an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,688 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,460,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518,362. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

