Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will post sales of $164.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.23 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $149.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $677.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.61 million to $702.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $690.36 million to $727.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. 346,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3,676.00 and a beta of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

