iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,512,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $859,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,074,000 after buying an additional 1,649,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after buying an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,614,774 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.