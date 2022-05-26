iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.15. 546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.