iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,292,316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

