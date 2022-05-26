Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,970,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,621. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.