Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. 519,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,145. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

