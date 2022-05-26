Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.00.

Intuit stock traded up $17.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.42. 3,508,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,677. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.