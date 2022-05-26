Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,721 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 3.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $44,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $223.30. 2,562,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.07 and a 200 day moving average of $295.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.