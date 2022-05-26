Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 1.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after acquiring an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 4.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,770,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH traded up $22.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,429. RH has a 1 year low of $236.29 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.68 and a 200-day moving average of $426.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,608 shares of company stock valued at $144,996,637. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.72.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

