Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.53. 3,329,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,345. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.22 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.42.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

