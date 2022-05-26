Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 28,230,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,178,307. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.