Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 480,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.50.

LULU traded up $26.82 on Thursday, reaching $287.48. 2,333,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,168. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

