James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $358.48

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.48 ($4.51) and traded as low as GBX 221.72 ($2.79). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.84), with a volume of 158,879 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £960.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. James Halstead’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

