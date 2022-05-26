Jay Venkatesan Acquires 32,200 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) insider Jay Venkatesan bought 32,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,721,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,606.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Jay Venkatesan bought 50,000 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00.

ANGN stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.41. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.