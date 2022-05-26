John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 197.50% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.