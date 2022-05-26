JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 625

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 625 ($7.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESYJY. Barclays decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($8.81) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $695.00.

easyJet stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,875. easyJet has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

