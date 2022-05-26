JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
