JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,535. The firm has a market cap of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.